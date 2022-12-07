Lady Dragons work out the kinks during Mid-Buch jamboree

GOWER — The new-look Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team hopes to have worked out all of the kinks before Tuesday’s season opener against Macon.

The Lady Dragons fell 30-9 to last Thursday’s preseason jamboree host Mid-Buchanan, and saw similar struggles early against their second opponent - East Atchison - before finding their footing and making a game of it in a 27-19 loss.

“We learned a lot, especially in that first game, and what we need to work on. It will get better. Overall, obviously we have a lot of room for improvement and we will improve,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said.

With the Lady Dragons graduating the majority of their 2021-2022 starting lineup, this year’s iteration will look much different. Wenck said finding a post to replace 6-foot Ottawa University signee Olivia Moore will not be easy. He noted his senior loaded team from 2021-2022 also struggled at the Mid-Buchanan Jamboree.

“This happened to us last year, and we had a really, really good year. I’m excited. We have some returning players, but we also have a lot of girls who didn’t play much at the varsity level. It’s going to be a little bit of a change,” Wenck said.

The Lady Dragons open the regular season against Macon Tuesday. Despite the early struggles, Addi McVicker believes her team will have plenty of success this season.

“I feel really good about it. I’m happy to be able to play with these girls. They’re all good shooters. We’re able to put the ball away when we need to. We’re all really good at passing the ball around. Giving it to everybody and giving everybody a chance to shoot,” McVicker said.