Lady Dragons wrap up regular season with win

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 2:46pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team may have hit its peak at the right time after wrapping up the season with a 55-42 rout of arch rival Chillicothe. 

Cameron seemed in a dogfight early, but slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter after overpowering the Lady Hornets in the paint.

“I love the way we played defense. [Chillicothe] has really good players and everybody defended really well,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said. “We’ve been on [junior center Olivia Moore] about getting rebounds and she got rebounds. That was a big thing for us.”

