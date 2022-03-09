Liberty Williams signs with MCC

Cameron High School senior third baseman Liberty Williams will take her talents to the next level after signing her national letter of intent to play with Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods next season.

Williams, a four-year starter for the CHS Lady Dragon softball team, joins the Lady Wolves after a strong senior campaign and looks to make an immediate impact for MCC next season.

“I feel really good. I’m excited about the future and what it’s going to bring. I tried out and they [offered] me a scholarship. It just felt right,” Williams said.