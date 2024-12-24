LINK TO SPORTS FOR THESE STORIES

Home / Home

Tue, 12/24/2024 - 8:36am admin
Due to space constraints this week in a 16-page PRINT edition, the following stories will appear on the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page and at www.mycameronnews.com under the sports tab:

SPORTS STORIES THIS WEEK AT MYCAMERONNEWS.COM

 

Boys Basketball vs. Lawson---BY NOON TUESDAY

Boys Basketball vs. Meadville at Holiday Hoops---BY NOON TUESDAY

 

Girls Basketball vs. Lawson---BY NOON TUESDAY

Girls Basketball vs. Lutheran North at Holiday Hoops---THURSDAY

 

Boys Wrestling  with Chillicothe, Center and Odessa---FRIDAY

Boys Wrestling at Sam Richardson Duals---friday

 

Girls Wrestling with Chillicothe---friday

Girls Wrestling at Katy Trail Tournament

 

Features:  

THURSDAY:  Gage Jones attains 150th match win for Dragons---Tuesday PM

FRIDAY:  Cameron’s two-headed monster making it interesting---Friday

Saturday:  Mini-run puts Cameron boys within one win of last year’s win total---Friday

 

The Old Ball Coach:  And Then there were Eight…did we need the other four?

