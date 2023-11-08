Maryville regroups for 7-1 victory after early surprise from upstart Cameron

The Cameron High School Dragon Soccer Team’s season may be over, but not without putting a scare into Maryville on the eve of Halloween.

Coming into Monday’s game as the third ranked team in the Show-Me State, Maryville, as expected, jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but a goal by freshman left wing Brayden Henry sent the crowd into a frenzy and a non-weather related chill down the Spoofhounds’ spines.

“We came out with a game plan. The boys executed perfectly. We watched film on them from the last time we played them. There were things we could fix, and we fixed them for the most part. They were just a better team than us tonight,” Cameron coach Matt Reynolds said.

After the score, Maryville settled in and made a few adjustments ahead of the second half, scoring a quick shot before the first-half buzzer to take a 3-1 lead. In the second half, the Spoofhounds proved why coaches ranked them No. 3 in the state with a series of goals putting Cameron out of contention. However, unlike previous years where Maryville ended the game via mercy-rule, Cameron played until the final whistle in the 7-1 loss.

“This is my first year, and I told them (the seniors) I wish I could have one more year with them. I think we would have been really good next year if we had one more year with those guys,” Reynolds said. “The hardest part for me next year is to replace my two senior center-backs. Defense is a big deal to me. Brayden Henry and Ashton Fortner will grow into offensive weapons, but the big thing next year is replacing the defense.”