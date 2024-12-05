MIKE'S MUSINGS

“DEALING WITH WINTER

Area residents have already experienced a taste of winter with cold temperatures and a skiff of snow. While some enjoy winter, many of us anticipate it with a sense of dread. Winter weather can prey on the mind and emotions.

We quickly forget the warmth of summer as temperatures drop and clouds increase. Of all the seasons, winter seems the longest.

There are experts who have recommendations for dealing with the winter doldrums. Some suggest keeping a lot of greenery inside, live or plastic, as the color will constantly remind us that the "green" will return.

They also suggest the use of scented candles about the home with aromas which remind us of warmer times. They suggest the frequent enjoyment of hot chocolate or hot cider, both of which are comfort drinks.

They suggest that when a warmer day comes about we should go outside for a walk and enjoy the winter scenery--before returning home to the hot chocolate! Other suggestions include board games, gathering for card games, putting together puzzles, or reading a good book.

Taking in a movie can lift the spirits as can listening to favorite music. The experts suggest that we watch less television and do what exercise we can. It is suggested that we take Vitamin D as we spend less time in the sunshine. Some people can lift their own spirits by baking "goodies" to share with friends and family.

Dealing with winter has a lot to do with our attitude. We should spend less time complaining about the cold and gloom, and looking for ideas to keep our minds and body occupied. It may not "hurry" the calendar, but spring may arrive quicker than we anticipated.

LUCKY STRIKE?

Edwin Robinson was an over-the-road truck driver when he was involved in a severe accident. As a result he lost his eyesight, most of his hearing, and began to lose his hair. He spent 9 years without sight.

He adjusted to these new circumstances as much as possible. He walked about the yard counting the steps and became proficient at knowing where he was by keeping track of the steps.

He and his wife bought a few chickens and they became a hobby for him. He enjoyed walking about the yard and tossing food about , and the chickens learned to follow him about.

One day, while out with his chickens, a storm approached, sending the chickens racing for cover. Unaware, Edwin was caught outside and was struck by lightning. It was a jolt, but not fatal. He returned to the house and laid down for a nap.

When he arose from the nap he realized that his sight and full hearing had been restored. He excitedly told his wife and his quality of life improved greatly. Even his hair began to grow back.

Medical doctors were stunned and while they had guesses, there was no confirmed explanation. Edwin went to his Opthalmologist who confirmed that his eyesight was now 20/20.

What happened remains a mystery, but Edwin is just happy to have his life back!

KIDDER, MO

Just to the east and north of Cameron, on State Highway "J" lies the small and quiet town of Kidder. For a small town they have a nice park with a playground, along with a venue for outdoor events.

Kidder was founded by H.B. Kidder of the Kidder Land Company based in Boston. Kidder sat along the Hannibal-St. Joseph Railroad, and people were encouraged to settle there. They especially desired "nonslave owning, of European descent".

At one time Kidder was the home to Thayer College. Thayer College was a military, Christian School. Unfortunately it closed in 1876, but reopened the following year as the Kidder Institute, under the auspices of the Congregational Church of Missouri.. After the closure of the Kidder Institute, it became a public school building from 1932-1981.

The 2010 Census showed a population of 323 people, with 121 households. The per capita income in 2010 was $3,424.

Today Kidder is something of a "bedroom community" with most residents working in other towns. There is a gas station / convenience store. It remains a voting location for Kidder and the surrounding area.

GOING TOO FAR

National politics have become very divided and emotional. Both sides fervently want their Party/candidates to win. That is natural, but some people seem to be taking things too far.

There have been threats of violence and death directed at several of Donald Trump's nominees for various Cabinet positions. The FBI is investigating.

People who resort to making threats of violence over politics are few, but they are out there. Political emotions are simply too high, the rhetoric too exaggerated, and media opinions too graphic.

We remain ONE people. We are fortunate to live where individual freedom is respected. We can vote as we please, but we must learn to respect the outcome of any election without throwing temper tantrums.

I enjoy the company of friends and their political leanings are not important. We were commanded to love one another. We must also remember that hate is a self-destructive emotion. It eats away at our soul.

STATE RANKINGS/FOOTBALL

MaxPreps does a "ranking" of every high school football team in every state, including Missouri. Rankings are determined by several categories:

Head-to-Head Matchups, Strength of Schedule, Degree of talent, Program history, and the win/loss record.

All schools, regardless of Class, are ranked in the same group.

Nixa (MO) tops the list with their 12-0 record. The next three in order are Lee's Summit North, Liberty, and Lee's Summit. Platte City comes in as the 7th ranked team, while MEC rival St. Pius X is listed as 10th in the state.

Below these schools are Warrensburg at 39th, Savannah at 50th, Maryville is 60th, and Cameron is listed at 103rd. There are far more schools below our Dragons.

Cameron finished the season very strong and 2025 will be interesting.

ROBERT WADLOW

Robert Wadlow was born and lived in Alton, IL., not far from St. Louis. At his death he was 8"11 and one-half inches. He was referred to as the "Alton Giant".

Robert suffered from a pituitary gland disorder, and continued to grow throughout his life.

Robert was a good student but his height presented problems. He was 6-foot tall at age 8, and 7'10" at age 15. Robert was the oldest of 5 children. All siblings were of normal height.

Robert had great physical strength, but was a gentle giant. He had extremely large hands and feet (the largest on record). He eventually went on tour with Rongling Brothers, and later for the Brown Shoe Company. A friend in St. Joseph. Dorothy Wilkinson, told me she remembers seeing as a little girl when he was in St. Joseph.

Robert had to wear a leg brace. On July 4th, 1940, he made an appearance at the Manistee National Forest Festival. Unfortunately the leg brace had rubbed his leg, causing an open wound. It was soon infected and he was taken to a hospital.

Robert died in his sleep on July 15 1940. He needed a larger than normal casket. His casket was 10'9" long, 2'8" wide, and 2"6" deep. It weighed over 1000 pounds and required 12 pallbearers with 8 assistants.

Robert is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Alton.