Moore signs scholarship offer with Ottawa University

Thu, 12/16/2021 - 2:01pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After four years as starting center for the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team, senior Olivia Moore will take her talents to Ottawa University next season.

Flanked by friends, family, coaches and teammates, Moore signed a scholarship offer covering everything but her housing during a ceremony Tuesday inside the CHS commons. 

“It’s exciting. I’m ready to move on to Ottawa and start playing for them now. When I first met the team, I fell in love with them. They were super nice and I met the coaches, which was something different because I never had female coaches before,” Moore said. 

