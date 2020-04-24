Moving Forward

Despite her 2020 senior track season caming to an anticlimactic ending, Cameron High School’s Zoe Foreman will continue her running career after signing with William Jewell College.

Foreman hoped to end her high school career with a repeat appearance at the Missouri State Activities Association Track and Field Finals, but after Gov. Mike Parson’s announced closure of all schools through the spring 2020 semester, the next time she laces up her shoes she will run wearing WJC’s red and white.

“Zoe is definitely going to be missed around here. I consider myself lucky having had the opportunity to coach her these past four years,” Cameron cross country/track and field coach Kurt Dickkut said. “You’d be hard pressed to find someone who not only loves to run but is willing to put in the hours and miles needed to get the most of out themselves. She has really set a great example for our younger athletes, especially these last couple years. Jewell is definitely getting a good one and I’m looking forward to seeing where she goes from here.”

Although a standout athlete through her career at CHS, Foreman seemed to pick up the pace as an upperclassman. As a junior, she qualified for state in cross country as well as two events in track and field - running with the 800-meter relay team and the 3200-relay team. As a senior, she again qualified for state in cross country and looked for another return to state this spring, but everything came to a halt following the school closures.

“It’s a letdown because this would have been only my second healthy season of track in all four years. That was a bummer because I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been,” Foreman said. “That was upsetting, but everything happens for a reason. This year really prepared me for college. I had some tough workouts. Not only with my indoor season, but also this season. I can take away the memories I’ve made the last four years and let them guide me into college.”

Foreman intends to be a three-sport athlete for William Jewell College, next season competing in cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring. While attending WJC, she plans to major psychology and a scholarship will fund half of the costs related to her studies.

“Athletics had been my life for the last 6 or 7 years so I knew I had to do something with it,” Foreman said. “… I thought, honestly, go for it. If it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t. This is what I love to do so why not take the [opportunity]?”