MSHSAA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WANAMAKER CORPORATION

COLUMBIA – The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday with Wanamaker Corporation, creator of the MSHSAA Golf app and iWanamaker golf event management software. The MSHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker is a robust and scalable golf event management platform designed specifically for high school golf. The partnership makes iWanamaker and the MSHSAA Golf app the official online event management, player rosters, live scoring, and rankings hub for MSHSAA Golf. The iWanamaker platform will be the official event management software for all MSHSAA regular and postseason tournaments, advancements and state tournament qualifying. The agreement begins with the upcoming 2024 MSHSAA girls golf season. The boys will begin to use this platform in the spring of 2025.

Through its proven Golf Tournament Management Platform (iWanamaker and associated native apps), the platform will also provide athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes free access to schedules, live leaderboards, player scorecards, rankings and more. Spectators must purchase a ticket to access content and a portion of the ticket revenue is shared with MSHSAA and its member schools.

"We are excited to be in a partnership with Wanamaker Corporation," MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Rukstad said. "This will ensure fans, parents, student-athletes and school officials can access real-time results as they support high school golfers in the state of Missouri during regular and postseason events."

Wanamaker Corporation, the pioneer of online secure scoring for high school golf, has long served multiple high school state associations. MSHSAA joins 29 state associations, thousands of schools, leagues, and governing bodies already using Wanamaker Corp technologies to streamline golf tournament setup, player registration, secure scoring, rankings, and data management. The number of high school golfers using the iWanamaker platform will surpass 150,000 golfers during the 2024-2025 golf season.

"We are excited to partner with MSHSAA to bring online secure scoring, accurate golfer rankings and increased scoring integrity to all members of the Missouri high school golf community," Wanamaker Corporation CEO Doyle Heisler said. "Missouri has a long history of high school golf and together with MSHSAA, we are excited to help increase awareness and grow the sport across the state."