Multiple Cameron Dragons receive All-Midland Empire Conference recognition

After reaching the 10-win mark for the first time in more than a decade, multiple players from the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team earned places on the All-Midland Empire Conference Team.

Pitcher Gannon Hamilton, catcher Alec Leazenby, first baseman Nathan Howell, shortstop Brycen Bennett, T.J. Best and Graden Hammond all earned postseason honors after wrapping up the season earlier this month in a close district tournament loss to MEC foe Lafayette.

With a team-leading 30 RBI, Leazenby seemed a shoe-in second team All-MEC catcher. Leazenby tied Bennett for most home runs, but had the edge overall because both of his homers were grand slams.

Despite entering his second year of high school baseball, Gannon Hamilton was Cameron’s ace this season while earning second-team All-MEC honors on the mound. Despite nearly doubling all Cameron pitchers for most time on the mound, Hamilton also held the team lead in most strikeouts with 59, fewest earned runs among Cameron starters with 13 while giving up only 24 walks this season. He ended the season with a 1.91 ERA with a 4-2 record.