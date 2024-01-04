Multiple Lady Dragons medal at Benton High School Scramble

ST. JOSEPH —Multiple Cameron Lady Dragon wrestlers left the Benton High School Scramble with medals around their necks during their final action of 2023.

Senior 155-pounder Justice Brewer, junior 115 Ally Evans and sophomore 135 Payton Allen each brought home a gold medal last Thursday before receiving a much-need break over the holidays.

“I wanted to do way better than I did at [The Battle of Katy Trail Tournament]. I lost all of my matches there. I was just working a lot harder,” said Allen, who had a dramatic turnaround from her 24th-place finish last weekend, but won both of her matches last Thursday via second-period pin.

Evans continues surprising in her first year of high school wrestling. Not to be outdone by Allen, Evans won both of her matches via first-period pin, and has no intention of slowing down when the Lady Dragons return to the mat on the road for a dual against Maryville.

“It feels good to get first, obviously. This is my first year ... It gives me a lot of confidence. I’m going to work harder in practice, and hopefully get a lot more gold medals,” Evans said. “[Jenna Gray] is going 115, so I don’t know if I’m going to try and bump down (a weight class) or stay the same. I feel like our team has done really good so far this season.”

Unlike many other tournament brackets, the BHS Scramble paired wrestlers off in round-robin, groups-of-three format. Brewer continues building momentum ahead of what she hopes is a deep run in the postseason. Similar to Evans, she made short work of her opponents after winning via injury forfeit in the opening round, then won via second-period pin to secure the gold medal.

Another wrestler looking to build momentum for the postseason is junior 110 Skye Mallen, who took second with a 7-0 decision in the opening round, but fell via first period pin in the second round. Freshman 170 Madycen Hedgpeth also took second rebounding from an opening round loss with first-period pin in the final round to secure the silver medal.

Bronze medalist from last Thursday include sophomore 105 Taryn Hearn, junior 120 Jenna Gray, so. 135 Delaney Jobe, so. 170 Victoria Polley and senior 190 Amanda Jefferson.