Multiple Lady Dragons medal at state meet

JEFFERSON CITY — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team brought home five medals while competing in seven events Friday and Saturday at the Missouri High School Activity Association Track and Field Championships.

Cameron senior Avery McVicker racked up medals in the 100-meter dash, the 200, triple jump and assisted fellow senior Natalie Garr, sophomore Ella Jameson and sophomore Bailey Robinson in earning fourth in the 4x100 relay while junior Claire Wenck helped Garr, Jameson and Robinson take fourth in the 4x400 relay.

“Avery came through today. She got four medals and has eight on her career. She’s a four-time school record holder and set a school record today in the 100, in the 4x100 we set it and she set the 200-meter record last week,” Dickkut said. “… Natalie Garr is a five-time state medalist herself and the other girls we brought down here are all sophomores and juniors. The program is in good shape.”

