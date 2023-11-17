Multiple Lady Dragons receive all-district awards

The awards keep rolling in after multiple Lady Dragons earned spots on the All-Midland Empire Conference Team.

With multiple MEC teams making deep postseason runs, the Lady Dragons were not left out of the postseason award picture with junior outside hitter Addison McVicker, senior OH Eme Teel and senior libero Kendall Harper making the cut for All-MEC honors.

McVicker earned All-MEC First Team honors after having a breakout season with the Lady Dragons, including eclisping the 500 assist milestone.

Teel earned an honorable mention, and proved to be part of the Lady Dragons primary offensive weapon since her sophomore year, before McVicker’s ascendency made them a difficult duo to defend against. Last month, Teel eclisped the 500-kill milestone, becoming the first CHS player to do so since 2021 graduate Avery McVicker acomplished the task. Teel was a three-year starter for the Lady Dragons.

Harper earned an All-MEC honorable mention after providing a stout defense on the back line, leading the Lady Dragons in digs by an overwhelming margin. She is a two-year starter at libero. All three will next take their skills to the hardwood, looking to set the tone for first-year CHS coach Richard Berry takes over coacing duties from recently retired CHS coach Matt Wenck.