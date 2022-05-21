Multiple Lady Dragons vie for state titles

ODESSA — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team will compete for state titles in seven events after taking second In Saturday’s Class 3 Section 4 Meet.

With a team score of 82 points, 12 behind meet champion Eldon, the Lady Dragons will send seniors Avery McVicker, Natalie Garr, junior Claire Wenck and sophomores Ella Jameson and Bailey Robinson to the Missouri High School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships in seven different events.

“It was a good day for us overall. We have some quality kids going down. We’re going down in seven events out of 15 with quite a few sectional championships today … Avery had a really good day. She took first in the [100-meter dash], the triple (jump), the 200 and then we have Claire Wenck in the 300 hurdles,” said Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut, who enters his final state meet before retiring.

