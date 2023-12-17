New faces help Lady Dragons sweep Excelsior Springs competition Tuesday

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team made quick work of Pleasant Hill and Excelsior Springs while improving to 3-1 in dual action Tuesday.

Thanks to a lineup loaded with talent, the Lady Dragons used their numbers to their advantage Tuesday night with wins coming from their perennial stalwarts and a few new faces who continue making an impact despite being relative newcomers to the sport.

“They won both of the duals they wrestled. They’re grinding hard. Some of the first-year girls, and a few of the softball girls that came out this year, they’re really athletic,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said.

Although pleased with the performance of Cameron’s first-year varsity wrestlers, a few holdovers from last season got Cameron going in the right direction Tuesday. Taryn Hearn, sophomore 105-pounder, and junior 110 Skye Mallen opened the night with a pair of first period pins against Pleasant Hill, then Cameron used their numbers to their advantage to take the lead with a slew of forfeits and eventually take the dual 48-26. One of the most head-turning matches of the evening was returning state champion Justice Brewer falling to state-ranked Alana Thelin, but Limb attributed much of the loss to Brewer wrestling up two weight classes to 170 as she makes a healthy transition down to her intended 145-pound weight class before the district tournament.

“She works extremely hard in the (wrestling) room. I say this all of the time, but she is one of the girls you can treat a little differently because she works her butt off. I know she had a tough loss tonight, but she’s also going down a weight. She was giving up weight tonight. She’s going to wrestle 155 this Friday, then the plan is after Christmas she is going to go down to 145,” Limb said.

Due to Maysville not fielding a team, the Excelsior Springs dual decided whether the Lady Dragons walked away with a sweep of a three-way tie. Mallen picked up her second first-period pin of the evening, then first-year wrestler Ally Evans, one of the softball team transplants, added 6 points with a second period pin. Senior Jenna Grey kept the pin streak going after ending her match in the first period. The streak nearly ended with Payton Allen, who fought from her back to narrowly avoid a first-period pin, then found a reverse half-nelson in the scramble to give Cameron a 24-6 lead. Brewer, in a return to form, picked up the Lady Dragons’ final head-to-head win of the evening with a first period pin via chicken-wing for the 54-24 dual victory.

“We’re doing pretty good so far. Especially some of the new girls we got, they just don’t seem to give up. It’s just amazing. I just hope we can keep that going,” Mallen said. “… A lot of these girls have good mindsets, which is really good. Ally Evans, her strength is crazy. She is doing super well this season, as well as Payton Steeby. She’s doing awesome.”