THE OLD BALL COACH

DID WE REALLY NEED TWELVE?

Takeaways from the weekend’s first round of the College Football Playoff:

· It wouldn’t have mattered how you shuffled the deck on the losing teams in Saturday’s CFP first round. They would have gotten smoked no matter what.

· While the home field advantage for the higher seed for the first round game was nice for the athletic departments at Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State and Penn State, the opponents didn’t stand a chance. Penn State has another shot at a White Out game at Happy Valley?

· Smokey, the mascot for the Tennessee Volunteers was shown draped in a horse blanket with the tag line… “I’m cold and I want to go home”. Meanwhile, Peter Herbstreit frolicked in the snow at South Bend Friday night and had a ball in the press box with Kirk during the Ohio State game. No word on how the meet-and-greet between Smokey and Peter went. The 40,000 Tennessee fans at the Horseshoe shared similar sentiments to their mascot…and Ryan Day is safe for approximately nine days before Oregon smokes them a second time to move to the semi-final.

· What this proved was that there may be eight elite or near elite teams in college football, but there are not 12. SMU, Tennessee, Clemson and Indiana are New Year’s Bowl day teams, but not playoff teams.

· The game set-ups for this coming week are:

Penn State vs. Boise State

Ohio State vs. Oregon

Texas vs. Arizona State

Notre Dame vs. Georgia

The games are either indoors or in warm weather locations…This would have made an interesting first round.

I’ll pick these online on New Year’s Eve. I wouldn’t take my predictions into Kansas to bet at the Casino, but what the heck.

NIL, THE TRANSFER PORTAL, THE NFL MODEL IN COLLEGE SPORTS

College coaches have complained for the last two years about how conference championships, an Early Signing Day for high school recruits on December 4, the opening of the transfer portal, and Bowl Prep have all been moshed together on them in a way that makes their jobs damned difficult.

As soon as the season is “over”, bowls or playoff selection is completed, players are bolting for the transfer portal and opting out of bowl games to prep for the NFL Draft.

The transfer portal is a way for a team with something to offer, good Name, Image and Likeness money, and a chance to play to rebuild their team overnight.

Colorado is a good example of where that worked. USC is a good example of where it did not.

Michigan’s Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa and whiffed. Penn State’s Beau Pribula, coveted by Iowa, signed with Missouri.

For Pribula’s sake and Mizzou’s, I hope the marriage is a good one. Pribula is a talent, arguably better than a pretty good quarterback in Brady Cook with better size and an equal arm.

College teams are hiring General Managers instead of Football Operations Directors. When college players can be paid, that changes the entire dynamic of how Athletic Departments deal with their players.

Scholarship Plus NIL should take the form of a contract between the player and the University,

I believe.

To make college sports a little more orderly and a little less wild west, the contract should stipulate the following:

1) The player will complete his eligibility in order to receive the full, agreed upon NIL compensation. The final 25% is withheld until the player completes his obligation to the University.

2) By mutual agreement, the player can be released from the Contract for reasons of hardship, injury, or quitting the sport. The player can then enter the portal and is a “free agent”.

3) The final payment for each season is not made to the player until the team completes its bowl or playoff commitment.

College needs to handle early senior signing day at the conclusion of the season, not in the middle of December. The portal opens after the LAST playoff game has been played.

The “new normal” in college sports has made it necessary for college coaches to re-recruit their existing players, not just high school recruits and not just transfers.

There’s a reason Nick Saban fled the College game, and a reason Bill Belichick took the North Carolina job.

You used to use the term “the best team money could buy” as a derisive jab at coaches who cheated in recruiting.

It’s the new normal. And I’m not sure how well we’re served by it.