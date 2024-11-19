the old ball coach: A Consequential Football Season

THE OLD BALL COACH

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

A Consequential Football Season

The status quo is no longer in place with Cameron Dragon football.

The Dragon’s 49-42 loss to Maryville in the District Championship football game did result in a runner-up trophy to go in the trophy case, and the truly stand-out athletes that made up this team now part ways, some going to play for Caleb Hundley’s boys basketball squad, others to Phillip Limb’s always gritty wrestling team.

Others are going to focus on the weight room, and still others are taking a season off to heal, to build up immunity reserves, and get ready for ACT and SAT tests and “what comes next” as a young man.

Coach Wes Bell and his staff did a “Coach of the Year” worthy job in picking up the pieces of an 0-6 team and running off five straight wins before Maryville in what experts on high school football would say was a potential slaughter in the offing.

Maryville woke up and realized the psychological benefit of 19-straight wins was in real jeopardy when they gave up a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown, and before they knew it, found themselves down 21-7.

When it was 28-21, the game was still very much in doubt, but Maryville did what Maryville has been known to do to a lot of its opponents over the last two decades…roll over them.

They scored 28 unanswered points, all too often winning the point of attack, breaking into the second and third levels of the defense and sometimes beyond.

Nice job, Cameron, but time to lay down now.

Your kids came back with a one-word answer…Nope.

Two touchdowns later it was 49-42 and Maryville took the game’s final kickoff and buried the clock, and the win.

But, it wasn’t so much that Maryville won, but at least as much that Cameron just ran out of time.

So what do we make of a 5-7 record and a season that demonstrated as much personal, technical, and football improvement as a squad of guys could possibly make?

First, understand if you’re one of those boys, they are angry that they lost, not resigned to it. They expected to win and went out and executed wildly.

Eventually, their opponent began to win at the line of scrimmage when they had the ball, and there are few teams around with the quick, tough, gutty runners as Maryville unless it’s the Cameron Dragons.

Yeah, I said it.

Not being able to fight off blockers enough times to take a couple of scores off the board is about 90% talent and experience and only 10% where more effort could have gotten the job done.

I don’t believe, as a coach, that Coach Bell or the boys could have done more.

I am amazed at the level of skill players that could pound inside like a sledgehammer and then blow by you with quick feet on the edge and run for the end line.

You have slasher/exploder Talan Eddins and glider/accelerator/ninja Gage Jones who looks like a Division II football player to me. Put twenty-five pounds on that 167-pound wrestler, and you have a baby Christian McCaffrey.

Junior Reid Smith didn’t throw a lot, but he managed this team so incredibly well, getting his timing down on reads, pitches, handoffs, and keepers. The triple option is one of the easiest things in the world to learn and should be one of the easiest things to defend.

If the team running it is good at it, they are 100% ahead of the best team out there trying to stop it.

The Dragons got “cleaner” down the stretch, with a lot fewer penalties and a lot fewer missed assignments. Hudson Lodder, Chase Bell, Talan Eddins, and Carter Flick could all beat you, but it’s because of those guys up front who were like Hannibal’s elephants plodding over the Alps.

But at the end of the day, it came down to this. The kids believed their coaches. They did things the way they were taught to do them, and surprise, surprise when you do things right, you win.

I would imagine that Coach Bell and this team are very sad that it’s over, and they look back on the work done since last spring, all the hours in the weight room, the team camps, and practices…They’ve learned a series of lessons that will push them to the top of whatever they do in life, whether it’s selling cars on a lot, rewiring fallen power lines in a blizzard, or leading a Marine Fire team through a door…unaware of what’s on the other side.

These are a special group of kids and coaches. I can only imagine how many kids aged 7 through 15 went to those football Friday nights, cheered themselves hoarse, idolized a player here or there, and decided…they wanted to be like them.

At the end of the day, that’s the most powerful unintended consequence of the season. The legacy left behind.

Do you remember where you were when Cameron football became “contenders”? Those little kids will.

Thanks for the memories, boys.