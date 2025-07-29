THE OLD BALL COACH: Summer's Almost Over

The Old Ball Coach

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Summer is Almost Over…Going out with a Splash

The Cameron Dragon football squad goes to the “Backyard Brawl” Thursday in what is the last summer “team camp” action for the squad.

It’s been quite the summer for the Dragon football team as a foray past Dave Goodwin Field in the early morning over the last couple of weeks would give a view of the boys prepping, learning and expanding on the system, and installing new things as personnel have changed.

The Lathrop “Backyard Brawl” will pit Cameron in situational play opportunities both offensively and defensively against teams such as Marshall, Lone Jack, Lathrop, Liberty North and Knob Noster beginning at 8:00 July 31 and concluding with the “King of the Hill” competition at 11:15 to 11:55 am.

For a football coach, it’s like Christmas morning. For a football player, it’s just enough of a taste to go into a short break before beginning practice in earnest August 13. For a football fan, especially one that loves watching these guys, it might be time for a personal day from work.

Why?

‘Cause we’re going to Disney World! Well…Lathrop, actually, but it sounds like a heck of a fun thing to do.

CHIEFS TRAINING CAMP --- Area folks who love the Kansas City Chiefs can get their “Fever Dream” for NFL football with the Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western in St. Joe.

Bucking the trend of many NFL franchises who keep their training camps in their practice facilities, the Missouri Western experience harks back to how it’s been done for years.

I’ve been to the Green Bay Packers training Camp at Lambeau Field back in 1968.

Bart Starr autographed my football with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. Vince Lombardi walked ten feet away from me smiling, clipboard in hand, talking with a couple of his assistants.

Ten years later, we went to the Minnesota Vikings training camp in Mankato, Minnesota.

It was a lot of fun, I was a high school grad looking to coach football and had my own clipboard under my arm trying to make sense of the plays and drill work on the field.

It was hot, miserable, but memorable.

The Chiefs’ experience, like so much else in the NFL world, is designed to enhance the “fan experience”.

The proximity to the players is close, you can hear them talking back and forth and see them interacting.

The training camp experience outside your normal digs is a bonding experience. It’s like going to summer camp, a phenomenon these guys have been participating in since they were 12 years old, so they know how it feels, know what’s at stake and they go at it 12-hours a day.

The players hate the conditioning aspect of it, obviously, as all athletes do. But what’s going on is not just an evaluation of physical repetitions, but an assessment of the work ethic of the guys, new and old, either training to maintain a paycheck, or earn their first one.

As the players get deep into the day, they start to lose focus.

Even pro coaches love, more than anything else, the opportunity to teach and see how the players react to it. How do they handle positional meetings, viewing tape, getting the COMSTAT treatment, and being forced to live through every mistake again and again?

Do they make eye contact? Do they fall asleep? Do they ask questions? Do they make meticulous notes?

Peyton Manning was famous for the hours, and hours and hours he spent watching video, often in the quarterback room at 5:00 in the morning. Michael Jordan, the game’s best player in his heyday, was also the game’s hardest worker, and expected everyone around him to bring the same level of commitment to the task.

It’s how winning is done. It’s how bonuses are earned. And it’s the reason that no matter how much you might like a player, how long he’s been with you, or what he has helped you do, when he loses a step or can’t perform at the same level, he is cut from the team.

Professional football isn’t leadership development. It isn’t character education.

It’s put up or shut up…You either have it or you don’t.

If you go to the Chiefs Training Camp, enjoy it, because it may not be in this format or venue for long. Be able to say that Bart Starr signed your football, or Patrick Mahomes did.

I can guarantee that Mahomes will not have a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.

MORE WNBA STUPIDITY --- “Pay us What you Owe Us…” was the tee-shirt that most members of Team Clark at the WNBA All-Star game wore as Angel Reese threatened to go on strike if the NBA, the parent organization of the WNBA didn’t pay them more money.

I was agog when I learned that Caitlin Clark’s rookie contract with the Indiana Fever was $76,000.

She’s made millions, no, tens of millions on endorsement deals and spokesperson contracts and she’ll continue to earn those big paydays.

Injuries this summer, and the continued barrage of jealousy, cheap play and snipey, whiney, “Me, Me, Me…Look at Me” from Reese, who calls herself “The Face of the League” while shouting “Racist! Racist! Racist” every time someone calls her out for her ridiculously mediocre skill level, have brought this to a head.

“Pay us What you Owe Us”, they say…If one looks at the losses suffered by the NBA over the duration of the WNBA’s 30-year run, it amounts to over $400-million. Each WNBA player, rather than receiving a big extra payday, should owe the NBA an estimated $250,000 apiece.

And none of this talk would be happening without “America’s Supergirl”, who so many of her WNBA contemporaries hate as an “F-ing white girl”, direct quote from Brittany Greiner, was not on the scene.

European big money interests are dangling hundreds of millions in front of Clark to come across the Atlantic and build her own league in a place where she’d be appreciated and protected from the abuse and neglect she faces in the WNBA.

If she leaves for greener pastures with the Bologna Fire, you will have to pay fans to come to the games in the WNBA.

It’s the classic case of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Dumb and dumber.