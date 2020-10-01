Oxford hits 100 wins as Dragons defeat perennial powerhouse Oak Grove

The Cameron Dragons remain undefeated with a 17-0 record after knocking off perennial powerhouse Oak Grove 40-24 and Midland Empire Conference foe Benton 78-3 Tuesday night.

Senior 120-pounder Coleman Oxford picked up his 100th career victory in Tuesday night’s rout of Oak Grove and Benton, joining many fellow Dragons by going undefeated on the night.

“That’s a good win for our program. Oak Grove has the aura of being Oak Grove. They’ve won 17 state titles,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “When I think of Oak Grove, I think of wrestling - a lot of people do. We’ve wanted it to happen for a while and last year we kind of got thumped by them.”

The Dragons seemed in trouble early after freshman 220-pounder Kaden Brown and heavyweight Wyatt Burnett fell by pins, but they resurged at the lighter weights. Freshman Caleb Husch picked up Cameron’s first victory after taking his opponent’s back in a scramble, then running a half nelson for a first-period pin. Tanner Riley, a sophomore 113-pounder, overcame the odds and defeated junior Kaden Scarborough, who cruised to a pair of pin-fall victories last season but saw a more rounded Riley Tuesday night.

“Riley came up with a big win. He got pinned by Scarborough a couple of times last year pretty easily,” Limb said. “Tanner is wrestling really aggressive this year and he’s filling out his weight. He has to drop a little bit of weight, which means he’s strong. This is the only time we get to see Oak Grove all year so a lot of these head-to-head matchups are crucial for seeding (in the postseason).”

