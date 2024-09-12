Review Needed of Missouri High School Playoffs

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) needs to review the football playoff format.

The current format often results in first-round games against conference foes which quickly eliminates some of the better teams in the state. Coaches and players find themselves pitted against teams they have already played once during the season. Many feel that opening games should pit teams who have not already met. This would be more exciting for the fans, the players, and the coaches.

This would create the opportunity for more than one team from a particular conference (such as the MEC) to advance in the playoffs, and have additional chances to prolong their season.

Other states use a playoff system which allows more than one strong team from a conference to advance deeper in the playoffs and provide more competitive teams to play with fewer “blowouts” and more exciting games.

I have discussed this with Cameron Coach Wes Bell and others who favor a system where opening round games do not require teams for the same conference to meet in the opening games. As mentioned, a very good team might be quickly eliminated in favor of a less competitive team.

Players and fans would enjoy a longer opening round game against a completely new opponent. The Springfield (MO) leader did an article pointing out that #1 seeds defeated #8 seeds by an average score of 47.6 points which finishing 36-0. These are not the type of games which generate a lot of fan interest.

Fans who agree might consider contacting the MSHAA with a recommendation. Contact information: (573) 875-4880, or email@mshaa.org