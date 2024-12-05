ROBINSON LEADS SCORING IN DRAGON OPENING-SEASON WIN

Robinson throws in 20 as Dragons kick off opener with 43-29 win

Cameron---Isabel Robinson scored 20 points and Addi McVicker chipped in 17 as Cameron took the lead over West Platte early and never looked back in a 43-29 win.

Zoe Stigman led West Platte with 11 points.

The Dragons were hot from the jump, racing to a 13-5 first-quarter lead on two threes by McVicker and 5 points, a 2 and a 3 from Robinson, showing the ability to work on the inside and step out to the arc.

West Platte fought back in the second quarter, but Cameron outpaced them in the scoring to take a 20-11 halftime lead.

The Dragons did massive damage in the third, as McVicker stroked three 3 point field goals while West Platte outscored the Dragons 13-12 in the quarter behind balanced scoring, but the Dragons held on to the lead to go into the final frame up 32-24.

Playing hack-a-shaq in the final quarter, Robinson scored a pair of baskets and made 5 of 7 free throws down the stretch to outscore West Platte 11-5 and make-up the final 43-29 score.

The Dragons moved to 1-0 on the season and travel to East Buchanan for a Tuesday, December 3 tilt