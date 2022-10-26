Robinson PK seals Dragon’s second straight win Monday

After going years without winning a game under Coach Jason Welch, the Cameron High School Dragon Soccer Team stringed together a pair of victories for their first winning streak since the program’s 2019 resurrection.

The latest victory came Monday night in a 2-1 win over Midland Empire Conference foe Lafayette to wrap up the regular season, and set up a Halloween night showdown when Paseo Academy to Dave Goodwin Field to open the Class 1 District 8 Tournament.

“We’re playing an equal level team to the team we saw tonight (Lafayette) and sort of like Benton. Any team is beatable. We just got to bring our A game, play the game of soccer and not get in our own head. I’m feeling good about districts. We’re going to go deep,” Cameron coach Jason Welch said.