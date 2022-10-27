Home / Home
Cameron High School senior forward Thomas Robinson kicks the game-winning goal during the second half of Monday’s Midland Empire Conference finale against Lafayette.

Robinson PK seals Dragons' second straight win Monday

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 3:25pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After going years without winning a game under Coach Jason Welch, the Cameron High School Dragon Soccer Team stringed together a pair of victories for their first winning streak since the program’s 2019 resurrection. 

The latest victory came Monday night in a 2-1 win over Midland Empire Conference foe Lafayette to wrap up the regular season, and set up a Halloween night showdown when Paseo Academy comes to Dave Goodwin Field to open the Class 1 District 8 Tournament. 

“We’re playing an equal level team to the team we saw tonight (Lafayette) and sort of like Benton. Any team is beatable. We just got to bring our A game, play the game of soccer and not get in our own head. I’m feeling good about districts. We’re going to go deep,” Cameron coach Jason Welch said. 

Click this link for interviews with Cameron Coach Jason Welch, as well as players Brock Kirkendoll and Thomas Robinson.http://mycameronnews.com/sports/robinson-pk-seals-dragon%E2%80%99s-second-straight-win-monday

 

