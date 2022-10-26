Robinson PK seals Dragons' second straight win Monday
After going years without winning a game under Coach Jason Welch, the Cameron High School Dragon Soccer Team stringed together a pair of victories for their first winning streak since the program’s 2019 resurrection.
The latest victory came Monday night in a 2-1 win over Midland Empire Conference foe Lafayette to wrap up the regular season, and set up a Halloween night showdown when Paseo Academy to Dave Goodwin Field to open the Class 1 District 8 Tournament.
“We’re playing an equal level team to the team we saw tonight (Lafayette) and sort of like Benton. Any team is beatable. We just got to bring our A game, play the game of soccer and not get in our own head. I’m feeling good about districts. We’re going to go deep,” Cameron coach Jason Welch said.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.