Robinson takes second at Midland Empire meet

Cameron High School junior cross country runner Bailey Robinson hopes for a repeat performance at Missouri Western State University this Saturday for districts after taking second on the same course at the Midland Empire Conference Meet.

With senior Ashley Yamat forced to bow out due to allergies, Robinson finished first among Cameron competitors with a time of 23:20.

“It was awesome to finish second at conference it gives me high hopes for districts,” Robinson said. “... I know I can be up in the top three for districts. I’ve been trying to preserve myself for the past three weeks. I’ve been in and out with my hip, but I think I’m ready.”

