Robinson trifecta wins Daryl Hane Golden Spike Award

Cameron High School junior Bailey Robinson earned the coveted Daryl Hane Golden Spike Award after winning three of her four events during Tuesday’s Cameron Invitational.

The award, named to honor Coach Hane’s decades of service for Cameron athletes, goes to the best all-around male and female competitor at the Cameron Invitational, and with Robinson winning the 800 meter, 1600 and 3200 - her selection seemed an easy decision.

“I am very proud of myself for being able to do that. I didn’t think I would be able to do the 2-mile. I can’t believe this happened,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s three gold medals helped lift Cameron to third place as a team, but strong performances by fellow juniors Justice Brewer and Ella Jameson also played a factor. Jameson took first in the long jump, second in the 400, as well as fourth-place finishes in the 100-meter dash and the 200. Brewer took second in the 300-hurdles, and fifth in the 100 hurdles.

Although taking third place Tuesday, the Lady Dragons had potential to place higher but chose not to field multiple relay teams. Cameron coach Slade Kenagy said the purpose behind the change was to evaluate how his athletes, male and female, stood in four individual events in order to determine the best strategy for getting them to the state championship.

“We have conference coming up in a couple of weeks, so we want to know where they’re most competitive in their four events. Where do we stack up as a team, when we’re that spread out individually? We kind of have better snapshot of that today. Thursday, we’re going to Grain Valley, which has a bunch of 5A schools. There will be some really good competition, and we’ll see how we stack up there,” Kenagy said.

As for the boys, the Dragons had a few head-turning performances while taking fourth overall. Junior Ethan Nelson’s first-place finish in the 300 hurdles, a second-place finish in the long jump and assisted the 4x200 relay team, which included freshman River Meadows, as well as juniors Kenton Gates and Peyton Garr, in a second-place finish. The quartet also took second in the 4x100.

In the 4x400, Brody Schneider, Kenneth Lodder, Ashton Whitteck and Gage Jones took third. In the 4x800 Wyatt Burkhart, Aaron Geno and brothers Dayton and Drake Wilson took fourth.

“[Drake] is going to be way better, and I love that. He’s going to be way better than me. In the 4x800, my split was the best of the year. Not my best all-time, but I’ll get there,” Wilson said.