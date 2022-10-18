Robinson wins MEC cross country championship

Cameron High School junior Bailey Robinson added cross country Midland Empire Conference champion to her already long list of athletic accolades Tuesday.

While running on her home course at the Cameron Veterans’ Memorial Golf Club, Robinson finished first in the Midland Empire Conference Cross Country Championship by a wide margin after pacing second place St. Pius X freshman Macey Hinkebein for much of the race.

“We hit the 2-mile mark and, all of a sudden, [Hinkebein] just dropped back. I kept the same pace and everything. It felt good to run today,” Robinson said. “I was a little scared [Hinkebein] would have a huge kick at the end. I thought, oh she’s going to pass me, but when we got down the back hill I couldn’t hear her footsteps. I thought, whelp we’re done now.”

Cameron coach Phillip Robinson, Bailey’s father, said he purposefully withheld telling Bailey the other runners’ times in order to allow Bailey to run her own race at her own pace. The strategy, and possibly some home field advantage after running the sand course at last week’s CHS Invitational, seemed to pay off. Robinson finished 17 seconds ahead of Hinkebein with a time of 21:11.

