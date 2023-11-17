Robinson wraps up cross country season at state championship

Cameron High School senior cross country runner Bailey Robinson may have wrapped up her time as a Lady Dragon on the state’s grandest stage, but she is not done running just yet.

Robinson completed her final run in Cameron black-and-gold last Saturday at the state cross country championship at Gans Creek in Columbia with a career best 37th place in a time of 20:17, which was also a personal best, but shortly after the race Cameron High School Cross Country coach Phillip Robinson, Bailey’s father, announced she is not done running just yet.

“Bailey has verbally committed to continue to run cross country and track at Northwest Missouri State University in the coming year, we look forward to watching her grow and compete at the college level,” Robinson said.

The state championship may have been a milestone moment for Robinson, a dual athlete who competed for her club soccer team while also running cross country. After missing a few meets due to college visits, Robinson played catch-up throughout much of the year, but caught fire in the final stretch with a second-place finish at Cameron High School’s only home meet, then took second at the Midland Empire Conference meet in St. Joseph last month.

Heading into state, Robinson clocked a time of 21:51 after qualifying as a freshman for 45th place. She followed that up in 2021 by taking 58th despite shaving 37 seconds off her time. Last year, she took 60th in 21:45. Along with competing at state in cross country, Robinson won silver in the Class 3 800-meter run last May while also assisting the 400-meter relay team to a bronze medal.

Before heading to Maryville to compete as a Lady Bearcat, Robinson plans to make the most of what is left of her high school career as she intends to go out for basketball during the winter sports season, and compete as a dual athlete for the CHS Lady Dragon Soccer Team and the Lady Dragon track and field team next spring.