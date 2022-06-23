Sea Dragons race for the first time in two years

The Cameron Sea Dragon Swim Team got their first taste of competition in two years after going against swimmers from across Northwest Missouri Wednesday inside the Cameron Aquatic Center.

With many competitors receiving their first swim lessons only weeks prior, Cameron Swim Team coach Bailey Grassley described the Sea Dragons’ first meet as chaotic but educational.

“They’re doing awesome. I am very impressed by them, especially the younger group. They are very eager, and want to do everything correctly,” Grassley said. “One of the things I noticed that is different from past years is they are wanting to go off of the blocks. They’re not scared of them. They are ready to dive.”

