She's back

A little more than a year since helping guide the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team to a district title, former All-Midland Empire Conference outside hitter/setter Natalie Garr will guide a different group of youngsters next Fall.

Tuesday, Garr announced she would serve as the new head coach of the Cameron Veterans Middle School Lady Dragons.

“I’m so excited. I wasn’t anticipating getting the head coaching position, but I had [Cameron High School coach Addie Floyd] pushing the ADs and really wanting me to get that position since I was in the high school program,” Garr said. “I can teach the eighth-grade girls what high school is going to be like, and help them develop those foundations for high school. I’m really excited. For me, middle school was pretty rough, so I’m so excited to mentor them not only through volleyball but also in life.”

Garr recently wrapped up a solid season competing for the indoor and outdoor running events for the Central Methodist University Eagle Track and Field Team. Her years of taking dual-credit courses at CHS, as well as summer school courses at North Central Missouri College and two 18-hour course semesters at CMU allowed her to graduate from CMU next fall once she completes nine courses online.

“It’s going to be a pretty good group. I can tell because they’re hard workers. They’re excited to have me as a coach, which is really helpful for me because I’m so young,” Garr said. “... I might get my masters, we’ll see. I’m not 100 percent set (leaving athletic competition). I had a pretty good college experience, but it was my entire life. I got to the point where I wanted to tap into the other things I was passionate about. When I heard about the coaching position, I thought it was a very good opportunity.”