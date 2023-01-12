Short, Husch reach 150 career wins, turn sights on state, all-time win record

The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team kept the Crossroads Duals trophy in Cameron after sweeping the competition last Saturday.

Although a day rife with highlights, the biggest may have come when senior 138-pounder Chase Short reached his 150th win.

“I feel good. It’s something I knew I wanted. I was trying to beat the record of 184. I missed half of my freshman year with an injury. I just wanted to get up there,” Short said.

Short is a three-time state competitor, who reached the podium in 2022 with a sixth-place finish. The 150-win milestone may be a bit of a misnomer, considering he wrestles year-round, and competes at the highest levels of freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. After taking sixth at state last year, Short has much higher ambitions this year.

“We just have to get back in the (wrestling) room, work hard, keep going and keep scrapping to get ready for it,” Short said.

As a team, the Dragons went 5-0 on the day with dual wins over Mexico 72-10, Owensville 66-18, Plattsburg 61-17, Sullivan 60-18 and Trenton 48-0. Senior 126 pounder Caleb Husch, who eclipsed the 150-win milestone before the Christmas break, went undefeated as he inched closer to the 184-win school record. While becoming the winningest wrestler in school history may be a goal, winning gold at state takes precedence.

“I hope I’ll break the record. [The milestone] shows what we can be. There are other teams out there, but they don’t compete like us,” Husch said.