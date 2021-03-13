Smith, Husch take silver, Dragons take fifth at state
INDEPENDENCE — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team put five of their seven competitors on the state tournament podium following a strong performance last Thursday.
Sophomore 113-pounder Caleb Husch and junior 120 Ryker Smith came away with silver medals while junior 138 Brecken Gates, senior 195 Keegen Reynolds, which notched the Dragons in fifth place as a team.
“It was a great day. We came ready to wrestle. I’m very pleased,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “I know the kids that didn’t place were likely to get medals and had good, fighting chances, but overall, you can’t complain about what we got. Three in the finals ties a school record.”
