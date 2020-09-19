Snapped: Cameron ends 14-year losing streak

The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team snapped a 14-year losing streak while picking up their first Midland Empire Conference win following a 48-21 victory over Chillicothe Friday night.

“The boys made history. I’m proud of them. They did very, very well. Things did not start out for us very well, but we battened down the hatches and were able to throw ball, run the ball and do some pretty cool stuff,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “The kids did so well. This was definitely a team effort tonight. We had seen on film they come off the ball tough and get after it early. If you can tempo them a little bit, like we did on offense, then you get them tired. As the game wore on, they got more and more tired and weren’t coming off the ball as hard.”

Aside from a handful of passes, Chillicothe seemed completely dedicated to the run. After taking an early lead in the first quarter, the Hornets seemed destined to replicate their nearly 400-yard rushing performance in 2019 with their option-run offensive scheme but the Cameron defensive line had other plans.

“The defensive line all had one responsibility. We were just going to kill the fullback every play,” Cameron sophomore defensive tackle Remington Hahn said. “Coach Kenagy told us to keep [Tucker Wagers, Chillicothe senior running back] under 20 yards. He picked up about 50 so I think we did pretty good. The team came together and shut them down.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.