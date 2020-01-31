Home / Sports / Snapped: Dragons end two-year MEC drought

Snapped: Dragons end two-year MEC drought

Fri, 01/31/2020 - 4:47pm admin1

Although admittedly in a rebuilding year, the Cameron Dragons showed progress as a program after earning their first Midland Empire Conference victory since 2018.

The Dragons edged Bishop LeBlond 52-49 in an across the board effort, which has Coach Cole Doherty excited to return to MEC play following the Cameron High School Basketball Tournament.

“It was a great team win. The guys played well together and we were pretty balanced in our scoring,” Doherty said.

 
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media