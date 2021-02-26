State bound

PLATTE CITY — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team will send junior lightweight Ashley Yamat, junior 122-pounder Christina Filley and sophomore 174 Hollie Hedgpeth to the state wrestling tournament.

Filley, Hedgpeth and Yamat punched their tickets to the state tournament after finishing with Filley and Hedgpeth taking second place last Saturday while Yamat finished in third for her first chance at competing for a state title.

“We’ve really come together as one. In the past years, we had a lot of trouble getting along as a whole. It’s helped us in practice,” said Filley, who qualified for state for the second year in a row. “Now, we push each other as a team. If we all would have got to state, then that would have been amazing. But with the three we have, we’re still going to have a good run.”

