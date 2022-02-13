State bound

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Seven members Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team will compete at Thursday's state tournament after advancing at last Saturday's District 4 Tournament.

Junior 113-pounder Caleb Husch, senior 120 Ryker Smith and senior 126 Tanner Riley captured district titles while assisting their team to second place overall with freshman lightweight Dylan Pratt, junior 145 Chase Short, junior 195 Paul Viena and senior heavyweight Cole Henderson punching their ticket to the state tournament.

"I have a lot of expectations. I'm not going to go out there and surprise anyone. I'm just going to do what I do," said Husch, who captured his third career district title and heads into state as the likely top-seed after keeping his undefeated 44-0 record intact. "I don't let the pressure get to me. You can let that pressure get to you and have a target on you or you can live up to the standard and think about all of the fear you strike into people. I'm excited."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.