State bound: Burnett, Brewer and Hedgpeth battle for titles next week

KEARNEY — Three Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team grapplers will compete for the state title next Wednesday after qualifying during Saturday’s Class 1 District 4 Tournament.

Senior Heavyweight Hollie Hedgpeth and junior 155 Justice Brewer qualified for state after taking the district titles in the respective weight classes while senior 145 Abi Burnett qualified after working her way up the consolation bracket for third place.

“It was a good day. We knew it was going to be tough. There are 34 teams and it’s always tough. I’m glad we got three through, and they all won in the medal round. That is going to help out with placements down in state and who they pair up against. It was a good day,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said.