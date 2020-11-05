State bound: Top ten finishes put Robinson, Husch among elite runners

Cameron High School Dragon and Lady Dragon Cross Country Team runners Tyler Husch and Bailey Robinson will compete among the Show Me State’s best after qualifying for the 2020 state meet Saturday.

Husch, a senior, will make his fourth attempt at a state title following a sixth-place finish while freshman Robinson will make her first run at state after taking third.

“We did alright today. I know some of the kids are disappointed because three of them came really close to making it,” Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said. “They fell a bit short, but everybody on the team, I felt, had a good season. We have one more week with a freshman and senior going down to Columbia next Thursday.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.