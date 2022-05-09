Stice, Hermanson qualify for state

KANSAS CITY — For the first time in three years, Cameron High School will have representation at the MSHAA golf championship with senior Tucker Hermanson and sophomore Brady Stice qualifying Monday.

Although the Dragons finished fourth overall after shooting a combined 488, only Stice and Hermanson advanced to the state tournament with Stice finishing tied for fourth overall while Hermanson finished 12th with an 85.

“It feels good to make it, especially because it’s my last year. It feels really good to make it with Brady,” said Hermanson, who played for the Dragons all four years while attending CHS. “… I’m proud of myself for making it here, and shooting well. When I birdied the last hole, I figured I got in.”