Stice leads Cameron to victory over Benton

The Cameron High School Dragon Golf Team picked up a bit of momentum ahead of Wednesday’s host tournament after downing Benton by 12 strokes in Tuesday’s dual at the Fairview Golf Course.

The Dragons benefited from strong play by freshman standout Brady Stice and Eddie Willits, who tied for second by a stroke after shooting a 47, while the team shot a 190 on the day.

“We’re getting better. A lot of us are young and haven’t played much. Brady Stice, a freshman, has played pretty well for us. [Stice] plays a lot and has been a good player for us,” Cameron coach Kevin Nichols said.

