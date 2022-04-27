Home / Sports / Tennis Dragons building off of wins

Tennis Dragons building off of wins

Wed, 04/27/2022 - 2:02am admin

Although ultimately losing their Midland Empire Conferene showdown against Bishop LeBlond 8-1, the Cameron High School Dragon Tennis team did show some potential  last Tuesday.

Senior Brett Henry and junior Spencer Pratt defeated LeBlond in No. 1 doubles after rebounding from a slow start to take the match 8-4.

“We just had good chemestry today. The shots fell where we wanted them and we played good at the net,” Henry said. 

Although not having the same success as the No. 1 doubles team, seniors Sam Smith and Noah Jaggars had a competitive match at No. 2 doubles, but fell 8-2. In junior varsity action, sophomores Drew Throgmartin and Riley Regan fell 8-3. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media