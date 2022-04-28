Tennis Dragons take No. 1 doubles, but fall 8-1 to Bishop LeBlond Tuesday

Although ultimately losing their Midland Empire Conferene showdown against Bishop LeBlond 8-1, the Cameron High School Dragon Tennis team did show some potential last Tuesday.

Senior Brett Henry and junior Spencer Pratt defeated LeBlond in No. 1 doubles after rebounding from a slow start to take the match 8-4.

“We just had good chemestry today. The shots fell where we wanted them and we played good at the net,” Henry said.

Although not having the same success as the No. 1 doubles team, seniors Sam Smith and Noah Jaggars had a competitive match at No. 2 doubles, but fell 8-2. In junior varsity action, sophomores Drew Throgmartin and Riley Regan fell 8-3.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.