Tennis team picks up first win against Carrolton

Wed, 04/20/2022 - 11:28pm admin

The Cameron High School Dragon Tennis Team’s postseason prospects just got a bit brighter after downing district opponent Carrolton 5-4 .

Success in doubles matches made the difference last Thursday with the Dragons taking two of three matches - including a 7-3 tiebreaker to swing the overall points in Cameron’s favor. 

“They put in a lot of work. They we’re due, and we had a lot of really close matches where they came out on top ... They have a very good team. That was a good win for us,” Cameron coach Richard Berry said.

