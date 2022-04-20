Tennis team picks up first win against Carrolton

The Cameron High School Dragon Tennis Team’s postseason prospects just got a bit brighter after downing district opponent Carrolton 5-4 .

Success in doubles matches made the difference last Thursday with the Dragons taking two of three matches - including a 7-3 tiebreaker to swing the overall points in Cameron’s favor.

“They put in a lot of work. They we’re due, and we had a lot of really close matches where they came out on top ... They have a very good team. That was a good win for us,” Cameron coach Richard Berry said.