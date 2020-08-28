They're back

With all Midland Empire Conference teams restricted from offseason training due to COVID-19, a conference title may come down to the most experienced team – something the Dragons don’t lack.

The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team comes into this season with 12 seniors, 17 juniors and a numerous underclassman ready to step up when needed.

“We want to start off this year where we left off last year with our tempo in practice,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “… We had three seniors a year ago so we basically have the whole team back. They understand a good football team knows how to practice and we learned how to practice last year.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.