Third Quarter Breakdown Drops Dragons

After crushing their previous two opponents 105-0, the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team found itself on the receiving end of a blowout - 42-22 - to the St. Pius X Warriors.

Trailing 13-6 at halftime, the Warriors opened up a third-quarter salvo with a 90-yard kickoff return, a 78-yard pick-6, then a 54-yard bomb to distance themselves from the Dragons, handing Cameron its first loss of the season and dropping them to 0-1 in the Midland Empire Conference.

“That’s a great football team we played. They are much, much more improved from last year – as we are,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “We had a couple of errors that gave them 14 points and that made it tough to come back from. What I love about our boys is they didn’t quit. It would have been very easy in that game to say ‘Eh, let’s just move on to Chillicothe,’ but they wouldn’t do it.”

The Dragons struggled on offense early, but senior quarterback Ty Campbell found an opening on an option-read to the 6-yard line, eventually setting up a 1-yard TD run by sophomore running back Kaydan Brown - tying the game 6-6. Cameron’s offensive struggles continued through the second quarter and the third quarter, but Campbell eventually orchestrated a pair of successful drives, but not enough to bring the Dragons back into contention.

