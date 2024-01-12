Top sports stories of 2023

1: Three hoist state championships

Although junior Justice Brewer made history as Cameron’s first female wrestling state champion, it was also a banner night for two of Cameron High School’s most decorated wrestlers. After years of nearing the top of the state podiums, Chase Short and Caleb Husch finally captured grappling immortality with their gold medal performances. Husch ended his career as CHS’s all-time winningest wrestler while Short finished his career second for most wins.

2: Lady Dragons bring state medals back to Cameron

The Cameron Lady Dragons brought home multiple medals while competing at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships.

Cameron High School junior track and field athletes Bailey Robinson, Justice Brewer, Ella Jameson and sophomore Addi McVicker ended the 2022-2023 sports year near the top of the state medal podium last May.

The quartet medaled in both of their events with Robinson opening Saturday’s Missouri State High School Athletics and Activities Association Track and Field Championship finals with a silver medal in the 800-meter run, then teamed with Brewer, Jameson and McVicker to finish the day with a bronze medal in the 4x400 relay.

3: Robinson makes fourth bid for state title

Cameron High School senior Bailey Robinson joined a rare, elite sorority of CHS runners after qualifying for her fourth consecutive cross country championship meet.

Robinson’s latest trip to the state meet at Gans Creek in Columbia came as a result of her 25th place finish at last Saturday’s Class 3 District 4 meet, where she battled freezing cold temperatures while keeping pace with the Kansas City metro’s most elite runners.

4: Dragons set record for most consecutive dual victories

The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team made history in December after setting the state record for most consecutive dual wins.

With a slew of early season injuries, including state medalist Dylan “Bubba” Pratt and senior state qualifier Jakob Grey, CHS coach Phil Limb said breaking the record would not have been possible without the effort of a few junior varsity wrestlers, who played key roles in keeping Cameron’s nearly two year dual winning streak alive.

5: Dragons down Pembroke Hill for first playoff game victory in two years

After multiple years of first-round postseason exits at the hands of St. Pius X, 2023 was the year it was Cameron’s turn to send an opponent home early. Last October, the Dragons downed the Pembroke Hills Red Raiders 42-7 last Friday.

Cameron picked up its first postseason win since 2020, which also marked Coach Wes Bell’s first postseason win while helming the Dragons.