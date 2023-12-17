Tournament season begins for Dragons, Lady Dragons

Following last Thursday’s thrillers against Plattsburg, Cameron High School basketball fans may have to wait a bit before they see their favorite Dragon and Lady Dragon players on Kevin Nichols Court.

Both teams kicked off the first game of the Lafayette Co. High School Husker Classic.

Hot off their come-from-behind victory over Plattsburg last Friday, the Lady Dragons are on a bit of a streak after demolishing Lexington 47-31. senior forward Ella Jameson scored a team-leading 13 points, which secured at least fourth place, and will play in the semifinals game later this week against Excelsior Springs.

The Dragons nearly had a come-from-behind victory last Friday against returning state semifinalist Plattsburg, but fell short in the final stretch in a 43-37 loss. Junior forward Will Gibson scored a team-leading 13 points.

The Dragons are also on the road this week for the Husker Classic, but the results from their first game did not reach the Citizen-Observer in time for publication.