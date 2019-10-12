Turnovers make a difference as Lafayette downs Cameron

Despite taking a 35-21 loss Friday night, the Cameron Dragons seem reinvigorated after nearly knocking off the Lafayette Fighting Irish.

Thanks in part to a three-touchdown performance by quarterback Ty Campbell, who return after a two-week absence due to a concussion, the Dragons nearly picked up their first Midland Empire Conference victory only to fall just short in the battle of turnovers.

"We kept our heads up, kept pushing and kept fighting. They said they were going to come into our house and take us down easy," said receiver/corner back Ian Riley, whose interception return to the 2-yard line set up Cameron's final score of the night. "I'm proud of my boy. We kept on fighting and we kept on going ... "It was great to have [Campbell] back. He's the best in our conference and he did really good after being out a couple of weeks."

The Irish eventually ran away with the game on a pair of touchdown runs from inside the red zone by running back Jericho Weston and quarterback Daeton McGuaghy in the second half, but after receiver Tye Speer's TD reception from Campbell with 14 seconds left in the half Cameron seemed on track for their first MEC victory.

"We were working hard and the linemen were doing their jobs. Our wide receivers were catching passes," said Campbell, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 145 yards, two TDs and an interception. "We were hot tonight. We definitely showed we're not the old Cameron. We're not going to give up. We're going to play with our hearts."

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER