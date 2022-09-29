Home / Home
Twarowska, Teel medal at Excelsior tournament

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 3:28pm admin

Tbe Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team continues building momentum ahead of the district tournament.

Senior Zuzia Twaroska and sophomore Cali Teel picked up a few medals at the Excelsior Springs Tiger Invitational Tennis Tournament while finishing first and third respectively, building on the momentum they generated after downing Maryville earlier that week. 

“It was kind of a redemption for [Teel] because she was in the same spot last year, but she lost in the tie-breaker match,” Cameron coach Morgan Gitthens said. “This year, she got third right out of the gate, no tie-break required. They’re doing good. We’re going into the postseason looking OK. They’ve put in a lot of work and I’m hoping to see that the rest of the season.”

